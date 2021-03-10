Advertisement

CDC, Dollar General may team up on vaccinations

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it’s looking to partner with Dollar General to accelerate the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine in rural areas of the United States.

The talks come amid concern that Americans who don’t have access to big box stores will have trouble getting vaccinated.

Dollar General is one of the nation’s largest retailers with more than 16,000 locations.

That’s about three times more than the number of Walmarts and more than half as many as CVS and Walgreens.

No further details were available.

Dollar General recently announced it would give staff members four hours of pay to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
WATCH LIVE NEWSER @ Noon: Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Thunderstorms will begin in eastern Kansas this evening and progress into the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight

Latest News

Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Prosecutors: Houston CEO funded lavish lifestyle with $134 million in Medicare fraud
Prosecutors allege Mohammed Mokbel financed his lavish lifestyle through healthcare fraud.
Feds arrest CEO at upscale Houston home for alleged Medicare fraud
FILE - In this Saturday, Feb. 7, 2021 file photo, people crowd Via del Corso shopping street in...
Expert says origins of pandemic could be known in few years
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM