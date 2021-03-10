Advertisement

Chase starts in Sunrise Beach, Mo., ends with a crash in Lebanon

Published: Mar. 10, 2021
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) -One man is in jail, another man is on the run after a police chase that started in Sunrise Beach and then ended with a crash in Lebanon Tuesday night.

The Sunrise Beach Police Chief says his officers flashed their lights at a driver to get him to slow down. The driver sped off - at speeds over 120 miles per hour according to the police chief.

Sunrise Beach Police lost track of the car. Camden County Deputies and Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers saw the car later. Troopers followed the driver into Lebanon where he crashed at a gas station.

Two men ran off, but police captured one of them shortly after the crash.

