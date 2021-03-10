GOP groups clash on tax proposals in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican bills in the Missouri Senate show a difference in opinion between the party’s moderates and its more conservative caucus regarding tax increases.

The Senate on Tuesday tabled a bill that would have raised Missouri’s gas tax of 17 cents per gallon for the first time in two decades.

The proposal would increase the tax by 2.5 cents per gallon in October and would increase to 15 cents per gallon over five years. That came a day after the Senate failed to adopt a bill to gradually eliminate the personal property tax, which is strongly supported by the GOP conservative caucus.

