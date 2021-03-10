Advertisement

Howell County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains found Tuesday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 8:42 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found on private property.

Investigators say the remains were found Tuesday afternoon off State Route 17 in West Plains. The incident is under investigation. Investigator say the identity of the remains has not been confirmed.

We will keep you updated on any further developments.

