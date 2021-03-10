Howell County Sheriff’s Office investigating human remains found Tuesday

WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) - The Howell County, Mo. Sheriff’s Office is investigating human remains found on private property.

Investigators say the remains were found Tuesday afternoon off State Route 17 in West Plains. The incident is under investigation. Investigator say the identity of the remains has not been confirmed.

We will keep you updated on any further developments.

