Laclede County fire severely damages brush truck

One Lebanon Rural FPD firefighter suffered minor injuries
By Robert Hahn
Published: Mar. 9, 2021 at 6:35 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A fire on Monday in Laclede County destroyed firefighting equipment. One firefighter received minor injuries in the fire.

That fire occurred east of the Lebanon area along Ranch Drive. Firefighters say it was a slow moving fire, charring up grass. But things changed quickly when the fire reached cedar trees.

“The fire crawled up into cedar trees and basically, cedar trees burn extremely hot and they burn really fast,” said Chief Phillip Pitts of the Lebanon Rural Fire Protection District. “And it basically exploded over the top of us and just rolled over both crews.”

The intense heat from the not only gave one firefighter some minor injuries, but also heavily damaged a firefighting truck, which had only been in service for a couple of weeks.

“Conditions like we’ve seen in the last week, it’s hard for experienced firefighters to handle it sometimes, they can just turn bad really quickly,” said Chief Pitts. “And that’s what my crew and myself learned yesterday, unfortunately the hard way, conditions can change really fast, so you gotta be ready for it.”

On Wednesday it looks like we will once again see windy conditions and dry weather, but the good news is it looks like rain begins to move in as we head through Wednesday night and Thursday, putting an end to fire potential, at least for a little while.

