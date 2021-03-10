Advertisement

Missouri Democrat Kunce enters race for US Senate seat

Lucas Kunce/U.S. Senate Candidate
Lucas Kunce/U.S. Senate Candidate(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:41 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri Democrat who works at an organization that fights corporate monopolies on Tuesday became the latest candidate to announce a bid for U.S. Senate.

Lucas Kunce, 38, is the national security policy director at the American Economic Liberties Project, an organization that advocates for government action against business concentration.

The Independence, Missouri resident also is a Marine veteran.

Candidates are rushing to enter the U.S. Senate race after Republican Sen. Roy Blunt on Monday announced he won’t seek re-election.

No Republicans have publicly announced their candidacy but many have shown interest, including Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and former Gov. Eric Greitens. Greitens resigned in 2018 amid the fallout of a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

Other Democratic contenders include former state Sen. Scott Sifton and activist Timothy Shepard.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Police called to a shooting in the 1700 Blk. of North Sherman Avenue in Springfield
Man shot in car in Springfield Tuesday morning
Victoria Gallardo, a 33-year-old mother of five, including a 1-month-old baby, is in a...
Mother of 5 in coma after entire family, including newborn, contracts COVID-19

Latest News

University of Missouri
Missouri’s veterinary college receives $11 million gift
Arkansas Senate OKs plan to overhaul Medicaid expansion
Thunderstorms will begin in eastern Kansas this evening and progress into the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight
Windy and warm today