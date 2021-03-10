Advertisement

Missouri’s veterinary college receives $11 million gift

University of Missouri
University of Missouri(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri’s College of Veterinary Medicine received an $11 million gift, which will be used to fund a new imaging center, university officials said.

The gift from Glenn and Nancy Linnerson, who graduated from Missouri in 1954, was the largest in the college’s history, officials said Monday.

It will be used to found the Dr. Glenn R. and Nancy A. Linnerson Imaging Center to advance comparative and translational medicine research at the university.

“The imaging equipment that this endowment will allow us to acquire will not only improve diagnostic capabilities for treating animal patients, but also has the potential to capitalize on Mizzou’s existing strengths and resources, like the MU Research Reactor, to expand medical studies,” said Kevin Lunceford, supervisor of the Veterinary Health Center’s radiology service. “Simply put, this gift will save lives.”

