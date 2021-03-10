Moms and Money: The Jordan Creek Greenway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A walk along the Jordan Creek Greenway in downtown Springfield, is like taking a walking history lesson.

“One of my favorite things to hear is “”oh gosh”” I had no idea this is here” said Mary Kromrey, the Executive Director of Ozark Greenways.

The Jordan Creek Greenway is just one part of 140 miles of trails in the Ozark Greenways system. The trail begins at Jefferson Avenue, continues through Jordan Valley Park, under Chestnut Expressway, past the west side of the OTC campus, through Silver Springs Park, and on to Smith Park.

“Exploring the hidden murals to learn about native Missouri trees, exploring the public art to learn about the artist and what inspired them to create that piece” said Kromrey.

On top of murals, there’s also interactive sculptures that line this part of the trail.

“The sculptures are permanent here along this trail but they’re a part of a larger collection known as Sculpture Walk Springfield. For those of you with a smart phone, you can down load an app and do an audio tour” said Kromrey.

For families needing to cut loose after a long walk, the trail passes through Jordan Valley Park. With it’s historic wagon playground and splash-pad during the summer, it’s a great pace to relax and play.

It’s free to cruise all of the trails on Ozark Greenways. To learn more about their different trails or to become a member, click here.

