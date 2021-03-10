New Springfield Schools Superintendent leadership abilities questioned in the past

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We’re learning more about the next leader of Springfield Public Schools and her career.

Dr. Grenita Lathan will takeover as superintendent this summer.

However, some questions about her background and leadership abilities have come up in the past.

Lathan has decades of experience in education at schools across the country in states including North Carolina, California, Illinois and Texas.

However according to published reports we obtained, Lathan’s leadership abilities have been questioned.

But district officials say they are without a doubt, confident, that she is the person for the superintendent job.

“Bottom line is there are no surprises to our board of education when a candidate advances this far in the process,” said Stephen Hall, Chief Communications Officer for Springfield Public Schools.

A total of 40 people applied for the superintendent position at Springfield Public Schools.

But only seven went through the rigorous process of intense screening.

“The vetting process, the background check is incredibly thorough. It certainly includes an analysis of the leaders entire career,” he said.

Lathan’s decades long career has not been without scrutiny.

In 2012 accusations of poor leadership surfaced at the district she was leading in Illinois. A few years later the board considered terminating her contract or placing her on leave due to a cheating scandal at a primary school involving other staff members.

“What’s often missing from certain things that are brought forward often times is context. That’s the reason why a thorough process is so important. That is the reason why we rely on a nationwide executive search firm. They are able to provide the context that is often missing from some reports here and there for any candidate,” said Hall.

More questions about her ability came up in Texas. The state agency of education issued a report about the Houston Independent School District’s problems with their special education services.

Patricia Allen, President of the board for Houston Independent School District said, “One of the schools had a bad rating and the state wanted to take the district over and change the whole board of education. The things that she has had to take over since she became interim have been really tough and she has done a phenomenal job.”

“Leaders have to make difficult choices each and every day. Sometimes those difficult choices aren’t always popular,” said Hall.

Springfield school officials say all of this information was carefully reviewed.

“The board reached 100 percent, unanimous consensus that Dr. Grenita Lathan is the most qualified candidate. Great things are in store for Springfield Public Schools under her leadership,” said Hall.

We reached out to Dr. Grenita Lanthan for comment but have not heard back.

She will assume her role in Springfield as superintendent this summer.

