Proposal seeks to change Safe Place for Newborns Law in Missouri

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Changes could be coming for Missouri’s Safe Place for Newborns law. It would add an anonymous way to legally hand-over a newborn.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington said the fire station is one of a list of places you can legally drop their child off with the intent not to return. That is as long as the child is 45 days old or younger.

“They can come to any fire house in the city of Springfield and we will provide that assistance,” Chief Pennington said.

In Missouri parents can legally give up their child a number of ways, like turning them over to law enforcement officers or even local hospitals.

”I’ve been here for some time, we have not had an infant dropped off in one of our fire houses, but certainly colleagues in more dense, urban areas have had that experience,” Chief Pennington said.

A state representative from St. Louis is proposing a change to Missouri’s current Safe Place for Newborns law. It would add a newborn safety incubator to the mix.

”These boxes are there as a last resort option for moms, we’re not saying they have to utilize the box, we’re saying it’s an option,” said founder of Safe Haven Baby Boxes Monica Kelsey.

Kelsey said these would essentially be a box located at the fire station or other locations where a small child can sit safely.

”It allows for a 100% anonymity surrender,” Kelsey said.

Kelsey said the boxes create another safe option for people to utilize, with a law enforcement response time averaging two minutes.

”When it opens up, an immediate 911 call goes out to dispatch, and they’re notified there is an item present in this box,” she said. “There’s actually three alarms on these boxes.”

Chief Pennington said this is something he has heard of before.

”We have had some discussion in the past certainly when we became a safe place of what that means, through our training as mandatory reporters and providing care for someone in a time of urgency,” Chief Pennington said. “Certainly we are here to serve our community and whatever that looks like we are here to take care of it.”

These newborn safety devices are already being used in Arkansas, among a handful of other states.

