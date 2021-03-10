Advertisement

Republican Ashcroft won’t run for Missouri seat on US Senate

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft on Wednesday said he won’t run for the U.S. Senate, despite being eyed early on as a top candidate for Republican Sen. Roy Blunt’s seat.

Ashcroft, who has considerable name recognition in Missouri courtesy of his father former U.S. Attorney General John Ashcroft, said in a statement he and his wife are “deeply grateful for the overwhelming support” for a potential Senate run.

“After intense, prayerful consideration we have decided to remain devoted to the work Missouri voters have entrusted me as secretary of state,” he said.

Blunt’s decision this week to not run for reelection opened the door for a number of ambitious Republicans interested in making a Senate bid.

Republicans who have said they’re interested include Republican former Gov. Eric Greitens. He resigned in 2018 amid fallout from a sex scandal and ethics investigation.

Other potential Republican contenders include U.S. Reps. Ann Wagner and Jason Smith, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
WATCH LIVE NEWSER @ Noon: Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Thunderstorms will begin in eastern Kansas this evening and progress into the Ozarks tonight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight

Latest News

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
WATCH LIVE NEWSER @ Noon: Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
The Jordan Creek Greenway Trail offers a variety of free activities for the family.
Moms and Money: The Jordan Creek Greenway
Moms and Money Jordan Creek Greenway Trail
Moms and Money Jordan Creek Greenway Trail
Lawsuit: Paraplegic inmate denied shower for five months inside Missouri jail