Road crews begin construction to make “Tecumseh curves” stretch in Ozark County, Mo. safer

TECUMSEH, Mo. (KY3) - A $3.4 million project began last week to make a one-mile stretch of U.S. 160 safer for drivers in Ozark County.

“This has been needed to be done for a long time,” JB Duke with the Tecumseh Volunteer Fire Department says. “There’s a lot of vehicles that have been off of it. And we’ve had to run a lot of traffic control calls up here.”

These roads wind. And one little mistake meets you with no guardrails.

“You know the improvements we are doing out here we consider safety improvements,” Pete Berry, a MoDOT Project Manager Department Southeast District says. “We knew there was a safety need out there.

Wider roads and guardrails included. But like all good things, it will take time. The road will not be ready until fall which might mean some travel impacts.

“Often times we will have a pilot truck there so I encourage people to look for that pilot truck and to be patient with them as you’re waiting and to follow them through the work zone,” Berry says.

If you’re using this pass, they say watch out for flaggers because this two way street may be a one-way for times through the summer months. Also short-term road closures are part of construction for rock blasting and then cleaning debris from the highway.

And while safer, Rocky Top Campground and Cabins, a campground along the one-mile stretch, has felt the impact.

“It was really sad the other day when they took all of our big pines out,” Joe Easterday, owner of the campground says. “All our trees. It was a pretty sad day.”

The campground is going to lose five of the cabins on their property and five acres for the widening project.

The owners say it is difficult to see things like that that bring so many memories to them go away, but they understand why.

“The roads need to be fixed,” Easterday says. “There’s been a lot of accidents on it.”

A sacrifice for a safer road home.

