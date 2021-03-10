Springfield medical expert explains impact of COVID-19 vaccine on children

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Some teenagers could soon be rolling up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccine. A few have already been approved for certain child age groups. It all depends on when they become eligible in Missouri.

Medical experts at Cox Health say researchers gradually reduce the age groups they test on. The process of testing on different groups gradually over time is geared to minimize the risk and determine proper dose amounts for those different groups.

To start, experts say a child’s immune system can react differently to a vaccine compared to an adult.

”Children will sometimes have a higher immune response than adults so sometimes they may require a smaller dose,” Dr. Kofi Asare-Bawuah with CoxHealth said.

That higher immune response is due to a child’s lack of experience in fighting off viruses.

”It’s not being tried over and over again,” he said. “Because they have not had a lot of exposures to several infective agents.”

But it can vary. While children may require less in some circumstances, some vaccines may require a bit more because in order to stimulate their immune systems.

The Pfizer vaccine is already cleared for kids 16 and up. Moderna is approved for those 18 and up. Both shots have also completed enrollment for studies of children ages 12 and older.

“Then their recommendation will be for every child that can get it, to get it,” Asare-Bawuah said.

But that worries some parents since testing has not been done on younger children.

”I would be more hesitant to do my daughter than I would myself because I don’t know all the risk at the moment,” Springfield mother Jentry Spurlin said.

That anxiety mostly revolves around how new the vaccine is.

”I would want to wait to see the results,” mother Peyton Steele said. " I’d want to make sure it’s safe and that it won’t have any negative effects on her.”

It could be a little while before there is enough data for children under the age of 12. But when it comes to allergies and side effects, Dr. Asare-Bawuah said there is not too much to worry about.

”For the majority of kids, it’s going to be a good response,” he said. “For 99.9-percent of the population it’s good for them.”

Medical experts also believe vaccinating children will play a vital role in developing community protection.

”We need to get about 70% of our total population, and we cannot get there without including children,” Asare-Bawuah said.

Asare-Bawuah, who has already been fully vaccinated, said he has two children of his own.

“They will get it as soon as they are able because I trust that it will be safe and the benefit of getting the vaccine will outweigh the risks of getting it,” he said. “For the most past we except it to be much safer for kids, and we have data from adults to back it up.”

On top of community protection, doctors say vaccinating children will help prevent any long term effects of the virus should they get it.

Right now it is still unclear when children under 12 will be able to get vaccines, but that data could come as soon as this summer.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.