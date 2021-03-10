Stuck in a rut? The ways to recover from what you’ve missed in the pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On this Live, Life, Well the pandemic has forced almost all of us to deal with the loss of something.

For students, they’ve lost time around friends. Maybe the athlete you know lost their senior year of competition. Others missed out on the wedding of their dreams due to COVID-19. It’s all similar to when a person in mid-life misses a career goal.

Some people call these types of events ambiguous loss. It’s when you’re missing out on what you thought would happen at this point in your life. If you’re feling this, the first step is recognizing your feelings. Then, deciding, what’s next?

“What opportunities are there now that this is no longer an option. And, there often are others options. It’s just that you were too afraid to let go of what you thought was gonna happen to embrace the new things that could happen,” noted Dr. Jennifer Baker.

Dr. Baker also says you should talk to a trusted friend or two about your feelings. A mental health professional may also be a good choice if you’re struggling. It could make the difference between staying stuck and moving forward.

If you’d like to read Dr. Baker’s Blog on this topic, click here: Good Dads Blog

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.