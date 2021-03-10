Student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to the junior high school in Rolla, Mo.
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested an 18-year-old student who they say carried a loaded gun into the junior high school.
Keon Miller is charged with harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.
A mom told police on Monday that her 16-year-old daughter received death threats through text messages from Miller. Both have an order of protection against him.
The mom told police that Miller held a gun to the head of her daughter and threatened to kill her on Saturday.
A school resource officer contacted police on Monday and said that Miller attended a class at the junior high school. Police found the gun when they arrested him.
Bond for Miller is set at $700,000.
