Student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to the junior high school in Rolla, Mo.

Keon Miller Courtesy: Rolla Police Department
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -Police arrested an 18-year-old student who they say carried a loaded gun into the junior high school.

Keon Miller is charged with harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.

A mom told police on Monday that her 16-year-old daughter received death threats through text messages from Miller. Both have an order of protection against him.

The mom told police that Miller held a gun to the head of her daughter and threatened to kill her on Saturday.

A school resource officer contacted police on Monday and said that Miller attended a class at the junior high school. Police found the gun when they arrested him.

Bond for Miller is set at $700,000.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

