Advertisement

Surveillance video shows salesman cling to hood of stolen car as it speeds away

By CTV Network Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 1:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ontario (CTV Network) – Authorities are looking for the suspects in a vehicle theft that nearly killed a car salesman.

The dramatic confrontation on March 3 was recorded on surveillance video, as the salesman, 23-year-old Moe Al-Kaissy, clung to the hood of the car as it sped off from Sport Motors, a family-run dealership in London.

“It was just very scary for me. Like, I genuinely thought I was going to die,” Al-Kaissy said.

“At one point, I had to grab onto the wiper arm, because I was sliding off, and my feet got dragged onto the street. And my shoes got lost, my socks got ripped. Like, my feet are all ripped up right now.”

Al-Kaissy’s older brother Mustafa said the suspects called inquiring about a vehicle, and a few hours later showed up to look at the car.

“Moe goes over to show them the vehicle. They walk around it, and he says, ‘Can I hear it running?’ And we fired it up for him,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said. “Now, the key was in Moe’s pocket at that time. He was not authorized to take that vehicle for a test drive.”

Moe Al-Kaissy said one of the suspects got inside the car and asked to make a phone call. That’s when he took off in the vehicle, striking Al-Kaissy.

“I had no option other than to kind of get on top of the hood, because he hit me on my knee,” he said.

The vehicle was captured on several surveillance cameras from nearby businesses.

The footage shows the vehicle leaving the car lot with Al-Kaissy clinging to the hood as the suspect sped down the road.

That’s when Al-Kaissy said he decided to let go, fearing that the car would accelerate.

A second vehicle – which police are also searching for in connection to the case – can be seen in the video driving past Al-Kaissy as he falls off the hood, almost striking him.

“We’ve been doing this for a very long time, and we’ve never encountered such a situation, where somebody comes in broad daylight, runs you over, and almost kills you and steals your car,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

He said the vehicle’s GPS tracker showed it was in North York, Ontario.

London police confirm they’re investigating the auto theft.

The brothers said they’re sharing their story publicly to raise awareness and prevent this from happening to other dealerships.

“A car is replaceable, but a human life isn’t, and that’s what’s most important,” Mustafa Al-Kaissy said.

Copyright 2021 CTV Network via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Winds will gust over 40 mph!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2017 file photo, former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee...
Senate confirms Merrick Garland to be US attorney general
Sean Lannon, 47, who was sought in the killings of four people in New Mexico and one in New...
Police arrest man suspected in NJ slaying and 4 deaths in NM
Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former police officer...
Attorneys probe jurors’ racial attitudes in ex-cop Chauvin’s trial
A private island is up for auction in the Bahamas.
Bahamas private island up for auction
Courtesy: Missouri House Communications
Missouri Senate backs compromise gas tax hike bill