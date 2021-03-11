Advertisement

Arkansas virus hospitalizations drop to lowest since summer

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the...
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced anybody considered in Category 1B may receive the COVID-19 vaccination.(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The number of COVID-19 cases requiring hospitalization fell to its lowest number since the summer on Wednesday as the state reported 317 new cases.

The Department of Health said COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state dropped by 16 to 301. It’s the lowest number of such hospitalizations the state has reported since 285 were in the hospital on July 3.

The state’s total COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began rose to 325,700. The state’s active cases, which don’t include people who have died or recovered, dropped by 234 to 3,227.

Arkansas’ COVID-19 deaths rose by 25 to 5,382, but Gov. Asa Hutchinson said 16 of the deaths occurred in January and were reported late.

The department said nearly 772,000 of the roughly 1.3 million coronavirus vaccine doses allocated to the state had been given so far.

Hutchinson on Monday expanded the vaccine’s eligibility to another 180,000 people, making it available to a wide group that includes essential government employees and manufacturing workers.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say teenager died after falling off car hood in parking garage in downtown Springfield
Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Missouri pastor on leave after sermon on wives
Courtesy: Rolla Fire Department
Firefighters rescue teenager locked in safe at Rolla, Mo. sporting goods store
Winds will gust over 40 mph!
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Wind advisory today, storms tonight

Latest News

Greenfield, Mo. doctor dies from COVID-19.
Greenfield, Mo. community mourns the loss of doctor to COVID-19
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks
President Joe Biden speaks during an event to mark International Women's Day, Monday, March 8,...
Biden boosts US vaccine stockpile as world waits
Sun shines on the U.S. Capitol dome, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in Washington.
What’s inside the $1.9T COVID-19 bill passed by Congress