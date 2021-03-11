Ava, Mo. nursing home changes visitation guidelines after new federal guidance released

AVA, Mo. (KY3) - New guidance by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is changing guidelines for nursing homes across the country.

Nursing home residents, nationwide and in the Ozarks, have been isolated for a year, with tight restrictions preventing close contact with loved ones.

Brandee Cutbirth, Administrator of Heart of the Ozarks in Ava, says she’s excited to implement new visitor guidelines and finally allow more friendly faces into the facility on a consistent basis.

“We get calls almost every day about whether or not the guidelines have changed or if there’s anything new that’s been released,” Cutbirth says. “It’s super exciting to have something new and something for them to look forward to.”

The relaxed federal rules allow for outdoor visitations. If those aren’t possible, nursing homes should allow indoor visits at any time for any resident, even if they haven’t received a coronavirus vaccine. There are certain restrictions to the relaxed guidance which can be found here.

Cutbirth says every time a new positive case was found among staff or residents, all visitations had to be stopped for 14 days.

The current guidelines have prevented resident Glenda Scott from seeing her family in nearly a month.

“I’ve got along pretty well with being isolated,” Scott says.

Scott’s husband, Guy, passed away in October from COVID-19. She says she’s looking forward to seeing her daughter and for church services to come back to the nursing home.

“To be able to see the community again,” Scott says. “I’ve always lived here, so I know so many people.”

Cutbirth says visitors will be allowed into the residents room and not limited to the community spaces for the first time in nearly a year.

“I’m gonna get emotional,” Cutbirth says. “The night before that I was just praying like, ‘God, if it’s your timing, please allow something to change.’ That very next day, the new guidance was released. You just feel like God listens and He knows exactly when the right time is.”

Cutbirth says those new guidelines will officially start on Monday. Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead of time to give the facility a heads up they’ll be coming.

Visitors are required to wear masks and residents will still be required to wear masks in common spaces.

