Advertisement

Bass Pro Shops celebrates grand opening of new Angler’s Lodge in Hollister

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March.
The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, will reopen sometime in March.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge celebrated the grand opening Thursday of the new Angler’s Lodge in Hollister, Missouri.

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, aims to offer more lodging options to those hoping to connect to the great outdoors.

The site provides guest access to nearby world-class golf courses and other outdoor attractions, including newly opened Payne’s Valley – the first public access course design by Tiger Woods and his design firm, TGR Design.

“We’re thankful for our founder, Johnny Morris and his continued vision to expand the Big Cedar Lodge experience,” said President of Bass Pro Shops Hospitality, Debbie Bennett. “We are pleased to be a part of the Hollister community and look forward to connecting even more guests to the natural beauty of Missouri’s Ozark mountains through their stay at Angler’s Lodge.”

Crews started upgrades for the entire building in late 2020, including the exterior to the rooms and the lobby. The site has been with trademarked with various Bass Pro Shops touches.

Guests of the lodge will have access to onsite amenities including: indoor pool and hot tub, meeting rooms, complimentary breakfast, shuttle service to Big Cedar golf courses, pet friendly rooms, a fitness center and much more.

For more information or to make reservations, To make reservations, call 855-225-6734 or CLICK HERE.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Greenfield, Mo. doctor dies from COVID-19.
Greenfield, Mo. community mourns the loss of doctor to COVID-19
Marginal threat for severe storms Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A rainy day for many
Keon Miller Courtesy: Rolla Police Department
Student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to the junior high school in Rolla, Mo.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Missouri House passes higher bar for constitutional changes
The Missouri 911 Service Board has awarded a $770,200 grant to help law enforcement agencies in...
Missouri 911 Service Board awards $770K grant to help four law enforcement agencies in SWMO
President Joe Biden is poised to sign COVID-19 relief legislation.
Biden signs $1.9T relief bill Thursday before speech to nation
Marginal threat for severe storms Thursday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: A rainy day for many