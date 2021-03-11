Bass Pro Shops celebrates grand opening of new Angler’s Lodge in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pro Shops and Big Cedar Lodge celebrated the grand opening Thursday of the new Angler’s Lodge in Hollister, Missouri.

The 94-room property, formerly operated as La Quinta Inn, aims to offer more lodging options to those hoping to connect to the great outdoors.

The site provides guest access to nearby world-class golf courses and other outdoor attractions, including newly opened Payne’s Valley – the first public access course design by Tiger Woods and his design firm, TGR Design.

“We’re thankful for our founder, Johnny Morris and his continued vision to expand the Big Cedar Lodge experience,” said President of Bass Pro Shops Hospitality, Debbie Bennett. “We are pleased to be a part of the Hollister community and look forward to connecting even more guests to the natural beauty of Missouri’s Ozark mountains through their stay at Angler’s Lodge.”

Crews started upgrades for the entire building in late 2020, including the exterior to the rooms and the lobby. The site has been with trademarked with various Bass Pro Shops touches.

Guests of the lodge will have access to onsite amenities including: indoor pool and hot tub, meeting rooms, complimentary breakfast, shuttle service to Big Cedar golf courses, pet friendly rooms, a fitness center and much more.

For more information or to make reservations, To make reservations, call 855-225-6734 or CLICK HERE.

