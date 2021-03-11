Advertisement

Biden set to sign $1.9T relief bill Thursday afternoon before speech to nation

President Joe Biden is poised to sign COVID-19 relief legislation.
President Joe Biden is poised to sign COVID-19 relief legislation.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - President Joe Biden is signing into law the $1.9 trillion relief package that he says will help the U.S. defeat the coronavirus and nurse the economy back to health.

He had been set to sign the American Rescue Plan on Friday. But the White House moved the signing up to Thursday afternoon, hours before the president plans to deliver his first prime-time address to the American public on the one-year anniversary of the pandemic.

Chief of staff Ron Klain tweets that the bill arrived at the White House late Wednesday, more quickly than anticipated. Klain says, “We want to move as fast as possible.”

