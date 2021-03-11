CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

Springfield police want the public’s help identifying two women. Security video from businesses shows them hanging out downtown close to the time someone shot a man several times near West Walnut and South Patton Avenue. The shots rang out shortly after midnight on February 6. The victim, 32-year-old Robert Moffett, died from several gunshot wounds to his chest.

Springfield police detectives tell KY3 these women may have seen the shooting. One video shows them inside a nightclub about a block north of where the shooting happened. When the blonde woman gets a phone call, they both leave the bar.

Investigators say the women are not suspects in the homicide. Officers emphasize they want to identify and locate them to find out if the women saw the crime or have any information to help solve the case.

“We’re trying to identify these two ladies because we believe they may have witnessed this incident and may have some information that’s going to be vital to any conclusion to our investigation,” explained Crime Stoppers’ David Snider.

If you recognize these women or have any information about the February 6 shooting at the southwest corner of West Walnut and South Patton, call Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477). You could get a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest in the homicide case.

