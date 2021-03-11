Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flash Flood Watch issued for much of the Ozarks through Saturday

Periods of rain will add up to produce flooding in some areas.
Periods of rain will add up to produce flooding in some areas.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 9:50 AM CST
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Forecasted heavy rains may lead to flooding across the Ozarks through Saturday.

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking up to five inches of rain through the weekend. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for several counties in the Ozarks through Saturday afternoon. The counties include:

  • Barry, Mo.
  • Benton, Mo.
  • Barton, Mo.
  • Camden, Mo.
  • Cedar, Mo.
  • Christian, Mo.
  • Dade, Mo.
  • Dallas, Mo.
  • Dent, Mo.
  • Douglas, Mo.
  • Greene, Mo.
  • Henry, Mo.
  • Hickory, Mo.
  • Howell, Mo.
  • Jasper, Mo.
  • Laclede, Mo.
  • Lawrence, Mo.
  • Maries, Mo.
  • McDonald, Mo.
  • Miller, Mo.
  • Morgan, Mo.
  • Newton, Mo.
  • Oregon, Mo.
  • Ozark, Mo.
  • Phelps, Mo.
  • Polk, Mo.
  • Pulaski, Mo.
  • Shannon, Mo.
  • St. Clair, Mo.
  • Stone, Mo.
  • Taney, Mo.
  • Texas, Mo.
  • Vernon, Mo.
  • Webster, Mo.
  • Wright, Mo.

With the lack of vegetation coming off the winter, runoff will lead to flooding of small streams, creeks, and some main stem rivers. Flooded low-water crossings will become common through weeks end and into early next week. Flooded low-water crossings will become common through the weekend and into early next week.

