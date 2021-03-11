GOP lawmakers want to stop judges from rewriting ballots

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Republican legislators want to ban Missouri judges from rewriting ballot language on proposed constitutional or statutory challenges.

The House gave first-round approval to the proposal Wednesday night. The bill comes after two Missouri courts rewrote the Legislature’s ballot language on a redistricting proposal before last year’s election. A Cole County judge and the Missouri Court of Appeals edited the language on the proposal that changed how Missouri was to draw legislative districts.

The amendment passed with 51% of the vote. Rep. John Wiemann, of O’Fallon, said the bill would stop judges from “legislating from the bench,” because it is the Legislature’s job to write ballot language.

