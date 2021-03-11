Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman hit and killed on I-44

NEAR MT. VERNON, Mo. (KY3) -The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to solve a Jane Doe case.

Investigators say a woman jumped in front of a vehicle on I-44 near mile marker 52 east of Mt. Vernon Saturday.

The sheriff shared photos of five different tattoos. They say the woman was 18 to 24 years old, about 5′2″ and weighed around 100 pounds. She had strawberry blonde hair with gray/blue eyes.

Call the sheriff’s office at (417) 466-2131 if you recognize any of the features in the picture.

