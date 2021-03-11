Leigh’s Lost and Found: How you can help a dog who was abandoned in a ditch and then poisoned

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In our Leigh’s Lost and Found today, a local rescue is going above and beyond for a foster dog who’s had it really rough.

Floyd was originally found tied up and abandoned in Rogersville and unfortunately, things went downhill from there.

“He was tied to a post with a chain in a drainage ditch.”

A sad picture online is how the rescue 4 the Love of K9′s learned about Floyd. They took him in and got him into a foster home.

Abigail Coburn volunteers at the rescue and told us, “he got adopted but he did get returned. After he was returned, we found a new foster home and he did really well at that home. But unfortunately, one of their neighbors decided to poison him. They poisoned him with benzoids and THC.”

Floyd became incontinent and couldn’t move his tail. The rescue had him boarded at a local vet for months..

“He’s the best. I’m going to start crying”

Until foster Mallory Dunbar stepped up and took him in. Floyd immediately fit in with her other dogs and started to flourish.

“The next day, after we got him, he stopped having incontinence issues. Nearly completely, it was insane. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Mallory got a second opinion at Seven Hills Veterinary clinic, where the doctor had a new diagnosis.

“He goes, I really think that he needs an MRI, Mallory. There’s something in between the base of his tail and his pelvis that’s not right. Some trauma happened to his tail, someone pulled it, maybe through the fence.”

That MRI isn’t cheap and neither is any possible surgery Floyd may need to finally fix him.

“At least $2500 minimum for the MRI. I have to take him up to MU.”

But Mallory is in it for the long haul with Floyd and is committed to getting him his happy ending.

“I would love to find the perfect home for him. But he’s just fine with me until then. For sure. He’s not going anywhere until I find that perfect home.”

If you’d like to help out with Floyd’s treatment, click on the link below to get to 4 the Love of K9′s website.

