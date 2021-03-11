Missouri 911 Service Board awards $770K grant to help four law enforcement agencies in SWMO

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri 911 Service Board has awarded a $770,200 grant to help law enforcement agencies in four southwest Missouri counties improve their 911 service coverage.

The grant will improve 911 coverage in Douglas, Howell, Ozark and Wright counties. It is part of nearly $2 million in funding recently awarded by the Missouri 911 Service Board.

The funding will allow for the installation of Text-to-911 services in all four counties, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

“These are the services that saves lives,” said Mike Phillips ENP, President of the Missouri 911 Directors Association. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve seen any of these 16 Missouri counties move up in their service levels.”

Prior to the funding announcement, Douglas and Ozark counties did not have their own 911 answering equipment. Calls during emergencies currently head to seven-digit phone lines, where those taking calls do not receive any information on the caller, requiring the citizen to provide their names and locations.

“This is going to allow for Douglas County, which has no 911, and Ozark, who has 911, but their equipment is outdated,” said Wright County Communications Director Jeff Holman.

Funding will also help Wright and Howell Counties pinpoint the location of the caller through equipment.

The grants are expected to be applied in the fall.

