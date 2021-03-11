Missouri bill aims to protect healthcare workers from workplace violence

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri House Bill aims to protect healthcare professionals from workplace violence, especially after a time that has been more stressful than ever before.

House Bill 398 would require hospitals to adopt workplace violence prevention plans to help protect professionals from any act of violence at work.

“One in four nurses experience violence in the workplace,” Missouri Nurses Association State Director Heidi Lucas said.

Lucas the fear of violence at work is real for many nurses. In fact, the labor department reports that Hospital employees in the U.S. are nearly six times as likely as the average worker to be the victim of workplace violence.

Health care professionals say violence inside the hospital often comes in two forms—abuse from patients and abuse from visitors.

”We’ve had nurses who, getting punched happens a lot and getting spit on is another big one,” Lucas said.

Those in the field say they understand visits to the hospital can be very stressful.

”However, you do not have the right to take that out on the healthcare worker who is there to help you and who is doing everything in their power to make you or your family member better,” Lucas said

Many say the issue goes well beyond physical harm.

“We have nurses who have PTSD from being attacked or an incident that happened to them,” Lucas said. “Not just the physical stuff, broken arms, concussion, being strangled. That stuff heals, the emotional damage is far harder to heal.”

The Missouri Nurses Association supports House Bill 398, which would require hospitals to develop systems for responding to violent outbreaks. It would also create a requirement to keep records of violent incidents for five years. Hospitals would submit that to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

”The hospitals have been very much holding close to the chest how many instances are happening,” Lucas said. “We know they’re happening a lot, but we don’t have the number or the research to back that up.”

Hospitals would also not be allowed to intentionally prevent an employee from seeking assistance from local law enforcement after a violent incident.

The Missouri Hospital Association does not support this particular bill, but supports another one which would allow police to arrest someone interfering with a health care facility or an ambulance service.

”It could be something violent that happens in the community where an individual is getting care after that, but the violence itself can translate into the hospital,” said Missouri Hospital Association spokesperson Dave Dillon.

House Bill 1022 creates penalties for disrupting health care operations and ambulance services, while House Bill 398 requires tracking of incidents and regulatory oversight.

This is a problem that generally starts in the community and enters the hospital. We’ve been working to bring tools to the frontline for years and invested significantly in safety,” Dillon said. “We support [HB 1022] because it would put more of the onus on the individual doing the harm, rather than the hospitals that are working to create the safe environment.”

Both organizations say this type of violence is forcing some to leave the healthcare industry and others to decide against going into it, which they say is causing another issue - a shortage of professionals.

