MSU student charged with rape after alleged assault in campus dorm room

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Missouri State University student is charged with five felonies, including rape, sodomy and sexual abuse. James Patrick Withouse, from Millstadt, Il., accused of assaulting another student in a dorm room on campus.

MSU confirmed James Withouse is a student, but would not comment on the investigation since Springfield police are handling it.

A female student said the assault happened in a dorm room on campus on Feb. 28. Court documents state the victim went to the hospital for an exam that night and called police a few days later.

“These are survivors that have already had power and control taken away,” said Lana Garcia, forensic program coordinator for CoxHealth.

Garcia’s program collects and saves evidence for sexual assault victims.

“As long as you come to the hospital within 120 hours of the assault, you’re consenting to a forensic exam then evidence collection is possible,” she said.

Garcia said if someone does decide to get an exam, CoxHealth will hold into it for 100 years, giving the victim time to decide when to contact law enforcement.

“That sometimes takes days, weeks, months. That can take years. That can sometimes take decades depending on what this patient has been through,” she said.

A female victim called Springfield police four days after she says she was raped and got a forensic exam. She told police she invited James Withouse to her dorm room to watch a movie. She said, when Withouse made advances, she told him no two times. As Withouse raped her, she told police, she froze.

Court records state Springfield police had the victim call Withouse, confronting him about the incident. According to detectives who listened in, Withouse told the woman he heard her say no, but then later said he wasn’t sure and thought she’d wanted to have sex.

Defense attorney Dee Wampler says these kinds of calls are common when it comes to sexual assault investigations because evidence can be lacking.

“If she can get the boy to admit that he had sex with her forcibly and that she didn’t want to and she forced her to do it, then they’ve got a case,” he said.

Wampler said it can be hard to defend someone in that situation in court.

“It depends on what the man says. If the man says, ‘Yeah, I guess you could call that rape, I raped you.’ We just simply say, well, you were just trying to mollify her, you were trying to be nice to her,” Wampler said.

In a separate interview after the phone call, police say Withouse told them he and the victim had been talking every day leading up to the alleged assault. He claimed they both initiated sexual contact and the only reason the victim called police was because she regretted it.

Withouse was arrested but is out now after paying $15,000 dollars in bond. He pleaded not guilty in court this week and is set to be back in front of a judge next month.

