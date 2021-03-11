Advertisement

Owners of White River Brewing Company in Springfield sell company to loyal customer

The family who owned the White River Brewing Company in Springfield for nearly a decade has sold the company.(White River Brewing Company - Facebook)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The family who owned the White River Brewing Company in Springfield for nearly a decade has sold the company.

The Hosfield Family has owned the company, located at 505 W. Commercial Street, since 2012. After Thursday, ownership will be transferred to “one of our loyal customers,” according to a Facebook post from the family.

“He has the same passion for beer and we know he will continue the quality and tradition of this amazing brand of beer for years to come,” said the family.

White River Brewing Co. has operated nearly two years since its original founder, John “Buz” Hosfield, passed away.

“Our father Buz started White River Brewing with the vision of producing traditional European beers, particularly styles from Belgium, Great Britain and Germany, all with an Ozark’s twist. He was passionate about beer. His experiences visiting Germany, Belgium, and England truly opened his eyes to quality beer,” says the family.”

Bret McGowne, a business broker from VR Business Sales Springfield-Branson Office, helped with the sale of White River Brewing, according to the family.

Today is the last day the Hosfield Family will own White River Brewing Company. We have sold the brewery to one of our...

Posted by White River Brewing Company on Thursday, March 11, 2021

