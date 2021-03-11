Springfield-Greene County Health Department advises against spring break travel

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3/Edited news release from Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept.) - With spring break on the horizon, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department is encouraging people to delay travel and stay close to home to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Health Department urges caution when traveling as new outbreaks can surge if people do not remain vigilant.

“Even if you’ve been fully vaccinated, travel is not recommended as we continue to be concerned about COVID-19 variants in other parts of the country,” said Acting Director of Health Katie Towns. “We urge everyone to weigh the risks before making travel plans. We’ve come too far in our fight against COVID-19 to backtrack and let our guard down.”

If you must travel, the Health Department encourages people to take steps to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19, such as wearing a mask, watching your distance and washing your hands, and getting tested for COVID-19 one to three days before and three to five days after travel.

Health leaders say you can lower your risks by:

Traveling by car or RV with limited or no stops

Traveling with members of your direct household

Getting fully vaccinated prior to traveling (if eligible)

Wearing a mask

Participating in outdoor activities at your destination that allow you to maintain six feet of physical distancing

Preparing your own food at your destination

Health department leaders say everyone, including those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19, should continue to take proper precautions when around unvaccinated people who are at high risk of severe illness, when in public and when visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple other households.

