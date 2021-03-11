Springfield healthcare leaders reflect on pandemic, one year since Greene County’s first COVID-19 case

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Friday marks one year since COVID-19 first arrived in Greene County.

Springfield healthcare leaders say everything, from the importance of wearing a mask to figuring out how quickly out hospitals can spring into action, was a learning experience over the past year.

“Science really was the determining factor of how we proceeded every step of the way,” said Interim Director of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department Katie Towns.

Towns said, when the health department first learned the virus could be spread by droplets, masking was their strongest defense. That was backed up by evidence from an incident at a Springfield Great Clips in May, when two infected employees wore masks, stopping a potential outbreak.

“Without that tool, I can confirm that we know we would have had more disease spread. We would have had more death associated with this virus and we would not be in the shape of recovery that we are in currently,” Towns said.

There were multiple instances where COVID-19 cases spiked, putting hundreds of patients in local hospitals.

“It was about a year ago when we said we need to find some additional capacity,” said CoxHealth VP of Hospital Operations Amanda Hedgpeth. “We gave ourselves a hard deadline of two weeks. “

Both Cox and Mercy hospitals constructed many additional COVID-19 units in the span of one year.

“At the end of the day, the name on the building didn’t necessarily matter. All of us had a common mission, which was how do we take care of Southwest Missouri?,” Hedgpeth said.

Healthcare leaders banned together to add additional testing sites, and encourage ways to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“The day will come when we kind of go back to our postures and we’ll be back to our competition. But that’s been one of the things I think we should all be very proud of this last year... that the community resources came together,” said Erik Frederick, Chief Administrative Officer of Mercy Springfield.

The pandemic took an emotional toll on healthcare workers over the last year. Frederick said that’s something that will stay with people moving forward.

“One thing I always talk about at work, we’ve talked about a lot, is the stress is here, but there’s no escape because you go home to whatever the pandemic is doing to you in your personal life,” Frederick said.

Both Frederick and Hedgpeth praised the hard work of hospital employees. No matter the task, they said healthcare employees were ready to step in. That made it possible to adapt to patient volumes, allocate resources to testing sites and later vaccination sites.

One year later, vaccines are rolling out to people in the Ozarks. Towns said vaccinations are encouraging, but it’s too early to let our guard down just yet.

“Until we know what that factor is and what we’re up against with regard to COVID-19 variants, I think we all just have to continue the practices that we have been using,” Towns said.

Towns said as variants get to the area and we know what we are up against, it will help us prevent the spread. She also encourages members of the community to continue to get vaccinated.

“If you get to a point where you change your mind, and initially you didn’t think you wanted to take part in the vaccine process, but now you do, we want people to know our doors are open,” Towns said. “Just because you fell into a phase that was early on, that door didn’t close.”

Springfield and Greene County has had more than 27,000 cases of COVID-19 and 421 deaths over the past year.

