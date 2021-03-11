Voters asked to approve a sales tax increase in Harrison for new community center complex

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - After failing to get votes to pay for a new community center complex, Harrison Arkansas leaders will try again.

The $40 million bond measure to build a new community failed in 2019.

Now, in May, voters will again weigh in on covering the $20 million dollar cost of the complex.

“There’s a lot of negativity, like drugs and alcohol and hanging out,” said Heather Faught.

She says she worries about keeping her kids occupied with positive activities.

“Something that they could be interested in in one spot. They could all be doing different things but all in the same area, it would make our community outreach even better,” she said.

Harrison Parks and Recreational Director, Chuck Eddington said, “That’s one of my goals was to expand our youth programs. This would give us the opportunity to reach all of the kids across the county and this local area.”

Harrison city leaders are once again trying to build a community center complex. This time plans will improve an existing facility rather than build a new one from the ground up.

The location of the center will be the old Harrison Junior High School. Most of the old buildings will be demolished and replaced with an indoor aquatic center, recreation rooms and sports facilities.

One part of the junior high that’s going to stick around is the gym. It was built in the 1950′s. It’s going to be improved and expanded.

Last special election, voters were asked to approve a three-quarter cent sales tax to pay for the $40 million dollar price tag.

This coming election voters are asked to approve only a half -cent sales tax to cover the $20 million dollar bond.

“I don’t like it would have to increase our sales tax to be able to do something like that,” said Faught.

City leaders say it will benefit everyone.

“There’s going to be low income people that get in free, the children and their families. It’s going to be a great place for kids at risk to come and spend the day with other kids,” explained Harrison Mayor Jerry Jackson.

Faught agrees that a community center complex will do a lot to improve the quality of life.

“I think in the end I think everybody would say it was worth it,” she said.

Voters will decide on the ballot measure May 11

