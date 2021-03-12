Alternative Program in Rolla, Mo. moving to another building after a gun incident

ROLLA, Mo. (KY3) -The school district posted on their Facebook Page that the Alternative Program is moving from the junior high school to the RTC building.

Parents raised concerns after police arrested an 18-year-old student on Monday. Police say Keon Miller had a loaded gun. Miller is charged with harassment and unlawful use of a weapon.

The district says they already had plans to move the Alternative Program to the RTC building this fall. The Alternative Program has been at the junior high since 2005, and the district says this is the first incident they’ve had in several years.

Below is the Facebook message from the school district.

In light of recent events, many parents have asked questions about the placement of our Alternative Program (KEY Program) classroom at Rolla Junior High. This program has been in existence at Rolla Public Schools since 2005 and serves as an alternative to out-of-school suspension which, in many cases, can lead to student dropout. Students attend in a small group setting; typically a class size of 8-10. The RHS Alternative class has been located at RJH for the past 11 years, and has met the needs of many students who may not have otherwise been able to successfully graduate or complete their current grade level. The program is managed by highly qualified staff members who are trained to teach and manage students within an alternative setting and assist with credit recovery. Students attend a self-contained classroom, isolated from the rest of the student population. There is a designated entrance for students in the program, they do not co-mingle with other students during passing periods or in restrooms, and they have a separate lunch and break schedule.

The administrative team has been working on plans to move the RHS students enrolled in the Alternative Program to the RTC building beginning in the 2021-22 school year. Given the circumstances earlier this week, these plans will be accelerated and the students will transition to RTC now. As always, the safety of our students and staff members is our top priority. While we’ve successfully run this program without incident for many years, we certainly understand the concern of parents and community members regarding the program placement at RJH and are working to quickly find the best solution for everyone involved. We appreciate your patience and support as we refine our practices and continue to provide a safe learning environment for every child in the Rolla 31 School District

