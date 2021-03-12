Arkansas marks 1 year since first virus case in state

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday marked one year since the state reported its first coronavirus case, as the state’s virus hospitalizations continued to drop.

Hutchinson commemorated the anniversary at Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where the state’s first COVID-19 patient was reported. That patient, James Black, was among the people at the hospital for the anniversary event.

“We’re making continued progress in this fight against the virus,” Hutchinson said. “We want that day where the pandemic ends, and that day will come.”

The Department of Health reported the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 23 to 278. It’s the fewest number of people hospitalized in the state due to the virus since 272 COVID-19 patients were in the hospital on July 2.

The state’s virus cases rose by 340 to a total of 326,040 since the pandemic began. Arkansas currently has 3,144 active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered. The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 28 to 5,410.

A House panel on Wednesday rejected a proposal to terminate the emergency that Hutchinson declared because of the virus a year ago. But the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee advanced a separate bill that would give lawmakers greater power to end a disaster declared for a public health emergency.

Hutchinson has faced pushback from some fellow Republicans in the Legislature over the emergency declaration. Hutchinson last month lifted most of the restrictions the state has issued, including capacity limits for restaurants and bars. He said the state will end it mask mandate by the of the month if certain health goals are met.

The legislation would require lawmakers to vote within eight business days of the declaration on whether to terminate it. The emergency couldn’t continue for more than 60 days unless approved by Legislative Council. It would give lawmakers greater say over the directives issued under the declaration.

Hutchinson has said he would sign the legislation as long as it remains in the form passed by the Senate last week. Republican Rep. Jimmy Gazaway, a sponsor of the measure, said it wasn’t intended as a criticism of the governor’s handling of the pandemic

“What we all feel like as a legislature is we want to ensure we’re consulted,” he said. “The current law as it exists does not provide for that and the people’s representatives deserve to weigh in on these issues.”

The committee also advanced another proposal requiring Arkansas to refund fines it collected from some businesses for violating virus safety measures. Hutchinson and the head of the state’s Alcohol Beverage Control division have opposed the move.

Both bills now head to the full House for a vote.

