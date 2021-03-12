As heavy rain falls, never underestimate the power of water; Pulaski County preps for flood risks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With heavy rain falling across the Ozarks, flood watches and warnings have been issued throughout the southwest Missouri region.

Pulaski County is under a flood watch overall, but some local spots are under flood warnings as river levels rise. Ryan Hicks, the Pulaski County Director of Emergency Management, wants to let residents know the flood risks are minor.

The Roubidoux Creek, which is a tributary of the Gasconade River, are expected to reach flood levels either Friday night or Saturday morning. Flood levels on the river are about 9.5 feet tall.

When the creek is forecasted to reach the flood state, a local RV park in Waynesville, Missouri is evacuated.

The Waynesville Parks Department headed the evacuations earlier Friday, telling residents to move their RV’s to higher ground. These evacuations are not uncommon, as the RV park is evacuated because of water levels several times a year.

“A lot of the people, especially the ones who have been living here for a while, they know what to expect,” Hicks said.

Low-water crossings though the weekend are expected to become flooded.

“Any kind of heavy rain, and those areas are affected,” Hicks said.

While the flooding this weekend is minor, now is a good time to start practicing flooding safety.

“Do not take a chance on the water. That has caused a lot of the issues with injuries or deaths... people not realizing how fast it’s moving, how deep it is,” Hicks said.

Never underestimate the power of water. Just six inches of water is enough to knock a person of their feet. A foot of water can float away a common car.

You also never know what is hidden within flood waters. Never attempt to drive through them.

“There are typically some people that will attempt to go through some areas that are covered in water. That makes the fire department have a pretty busy day with water rescue,” Hicks said.

