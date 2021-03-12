Advertisement

Blues lock up Binnington with six-year, $36 million contract

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot against the San Jose Sharks during...
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot against the San Jose Sharks during the third period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference final series Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Tom Gannam) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jordan Binnington signed a six-year, $36 million contract extension with the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night, less than two years after backstopping them to their first Stanley Cup title in franchise history.

The 27-year-old Binnington is in his third season in St. Louis and played a key role in the Blues making a run from last place in the standings to winning the championship in the 2018-19 season. He won his first career start in January 2019 and finished the season with a 24-5-1 record.

Binnington proceeded to become the NHL’s first rookie goalie to win each of the Cup-winning team’s 16 playoff games.

He’s 9-6-3 this season and has an overall record of 63-24-11 with eight shutouts.

Binnington will count $6 million against the salary cap through 2026-27.

