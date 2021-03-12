CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a smash-and-grab theft near Rutledge-Wilson Farm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 13, 2021 Lowe's on Norton Road in Greene County. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Springfield hardware store. The investigation started on January 13, when a couple reported a truck break-in at a trail near Rutledge-Wilson Farm.

Greene County deputies say this man used a stolen credit card at a Springfield hardware store. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victims had gone for a bike ride on the trail. When they returned, they found a broken window on their truck. The thief had taken a laptop, apple tablet, a purse, two backpacks and $110.

A short time later, a man used the victims’ Lowe’s credit card to buy several items, including a drill set, at the store on Norton Road.

Deputies say the man left in a black vehicle with temporary tags. If you recognize the man in the Lowe’s security video or have any information on the car or crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

