CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate a smash-and-grab theft near Rutledge-Wilson Farm

A man used the victim’s stolen credit card to make purchases at a Lowe’s in Springfield.
By Maria Neider
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

January 13, 2021 Lowe's on Norton Road in Greene County.
In this week’s Catch a Crook, deputies are looking for a man who used a stolen credit card to make purchases at a Springfield hardware store. The investigation started on January 13, when a couple reported a truck break-in at a trail near Rutledge-Wilson Farm.

Greene County deputies say this man used a stolen credit card at a Springfield hardware store.
The victims had gone for a bike ride on the trail. When they returned, they found a broken window on their truck. The thief had taken a laptop, apple tablet, a purse, two backpacks and $110.

January 13, 2021 Lowe's on Norton Road in Greene County
A short time later, a man used the victims’ Lowe’s credit card to buy several items, including a drill set, at the store on Norton Road.

January 13, 2021 Lowe's on Norton Road in Greene County
Deputies say the man left in a black vehicle with temporary tags. If you recognize the man in the Lowe’s security video or have any information on the car or crime, call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

Greene County Tip Line: 417-829-6230
Greene County Sheriff's Office
CLICK HERE: Give a tip to the Greene County Sheriff's Office
