Douglas, Wright, Howell and Ozark Counties get improved 911 services from Missouri 911 Service Board grant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - 911 services are expanding in Douglas, Wright, Howell and Ozark counties thanks to a $770,200 grant from the Missouri 911 Service Board.

Douglas County Sheriff Chris Degase says without a 911 system, his office doesn’t have the abilities to see where a phone call is coming from or track cell phones.

”If they dial 911, they’re going to get into a 911 center somewhere here close more than likely,” Sheriff Degase says. “It may be Wright County. It may be Howell County. We’ve taken calls as far away as Taney County. Sometimes if you dial 911, it does come into my office.”

This funding will change that and allow for first responders to get to an emergency situation faster.

“A lot of times we’re having to give driving directions to somebody who has no idea where they’re going in Douglas County,” Sheriff Degase says.

Sheriff Degase says without the 911 capabilities, first responders aren’t able to get an address directly into their GPS.

“It’s very challenging at times for dispatch to get the emergency people there,” Sheriff Degase says. “A lot of times first responders and stuff we have to give a lengthy description on where a place is located.”

Wright County’s 911 director, Jeff Holman, says the grant also allows for people to text for 911 services if calling is not an option.

“If a person is in an abusive situation where they can’t talk, they’ll be able to text into 911 and we’ll be able to text back with them,” Holman says.

Holman says with this grant comes a partnership between the four counties. So if one department is inundated with calls, 911 calls will be directed to another.

“It’s set up that after so many rings you will actually go into another center,” Holman says. “The system will pick who’s not busy and reflect the calls and take all the information and transfer it to us.”

The funding will also upgrade Wright County’s current system, which will improve its ability find locations of callers and pinpoint it on a map.

Sheriff Degase says this funding will also help with delivering mail.

“Right now, we have rural routes, so a lot of UPS and FedEx, you’re not able to get things shipped to you with a rural route because you don’t have a 911 address,” Sheriff Degase says.

Holman says this is a five-year-grant.

