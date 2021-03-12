Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police took a driver to jail on suspicion of DWI after a crash at the intersection of Kansas and Sunset Thursday night.

Police say the driver of a car ran a red light and crashed into another car that attempted to turn off of Sunset onto Kansas just before 8:00 p.m.

Police say both drivers and a passenger in the car that landed on its side were not hurt.

