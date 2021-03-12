Advertisement

Driver arrested on suspicion of DWI after a crash in Springfield, Mo.

Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.
Crash at Kansas and Sunset in Springfield, Mo.(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police took a driver to jail on suspicion of DWI after a crash at the intersection of Kansas and Sunset Thursday night.

Police say the driver of a car ran a red light and crashed into another car that attempted to turn off of Sunset onto Kansas just before 8:00 p.m.

Police say both drivers and a passenger in the car that landed on its side were not hurt.

