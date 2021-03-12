ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY: Thayer Police looking for 26-year-old woman

THAYER, Mo. (KY3) - The Thayer Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that happened in the 9000 block of Missouri 142 at 9:30 Thursday night.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Nicole Hardcastle. Hardcastle is 5′7″, weighs about 200 lbs., has blonde hair and brown eyes with a fair or light complexion. Hardcastle was last seen wearing pajamas and an olive-green coat with a fur hood. The Thayer Police Department also reported on their facebook page that Hardcastle lives with special needs.

We know Hardcastle is a ward of the state of the Missouri. While at her home with a care giver, it was discovered that Nicole had left. Law enforcement reports a vehicle pulled up to the home without headlights on and then left shortly after. A K9 searched the scene, but was unable to locate a scent other than one to the driveway from the back of the house, where Nicole supposedly left. There is no available information about the vehicle or direction of travel.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person, should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Thayer Police Department at (417) 264-3819.

