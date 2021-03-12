Advertisement

Man charged in Springfield homicide investigation from late-February

Zachary Dunbar.
Zachary Dunbar.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect accused in a fatal shooting in Springfield last month has now been formally charged and booked into the Greene County Jail.

Zachary Dunbar, 22, was taken into custody Thursday and now face criminal charges in a homicide investigation dating back to Feb. 27.

Dunbar is accused in the shooting death of Cory McHaffie, 31, which happened along South Avenue, near Grand Street.

According to court documents, McHaffie had been arguing with a woman he had been seeing. The same woman had also been dating Dunbar off and on.

Authorities say the two men were arguing that day right before a gun shot rang out back. McHaffie was shot and died from injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Dunbar is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Pandemic hasn’t been as bad as expected to Missouri finances
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Standoff underway in Kimberling City; suspect holding roommate hostage, investigators say
Springfield business produces 95% of cassette tapes in the western hemisphere.
National Audio Company in Springfield sees sales rise for cassette tapes