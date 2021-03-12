Man charged in Springfield homicide investigation from late-February

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A suspect accused in a fatal shooting in Springfield last month has now been formally charged and booked into the Greene County Jail.

Zachary Dunbar, 22, was taken into custody Thursday and now face criminal charges in a homicide investigation dating back to Feb. 27.

Dunbar is accused in the shooting death of Cory McHaffie, 31, which happened along South Avenue, near Grand Street.

According to court documents, McHaffie had been arguing with a woman he had been seeing. The same woman had also been dating Dunbar off and on.

Authorities say the two men were arguing that day right before a gun shot rang out back. McHaffie was shot and died from injuries after being rushed to the hospital.

Dunbar is facing several charges, including second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

