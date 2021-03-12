Advertisement

Missouri hits late free throw, beats Georgia at SEC Tourney

Missouri's Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound ahead of Georgia's K.D. Johnson (0) in the first...
Missouri's Dru Smith (12) pulls in a rebound ahead of Georgia's K.D. Johnson (0) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dru Smith made two free throws with 15.2 seconds left, and the Missouri Tigers held off Georgia 73-70 Thursday night to advance to the Southeastern Conference Tournament quarterfinals.

Seventh-seeded Missouri (16-8) will play eighth-ranked Arkansas on Friday night.

The Tigers led 62-50 and nearly blew that lead after failing to make a field goal after Jeremiah Tilmon’s layup with 6:24 remaining. They missed their final six shots but made all nine free throws within the final five minutes.

Xavier Pinson added 17, Kobe Brown had 16 points for Missouri and Tilmon finished with 10.

No. 10 seed Georgia (14-12) lost its third straight. The Bulldogs trailed 69-67 with 19.8 seconds remaining when Toumani Camara went to the free throw line and missed both attempts.

Smith hit his free throws, then Pinson added two more for the final margin.

Sahvir Wheeler led Georgia with 14 points, Camara finished with 13 and K.D. Johnson had 12.

Pinson beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to trim Missouri’s deficit to 33-32 after a first half where both teams went through scoring droughts longer than five minutes. Georgia led by as much as 33-27 after making six straight shots before Pinson’s shot.

BIG PICTURE

Georgia: The Bulldogs were the only SEC team not to miss a game due to COVID or weather issues. But they cost themselves in this game going 10 of 16 at the free throw line. They only had one more turnover than Missouri but were outscored 19-9 off those mistakes.

Missouri: The Tigers needed this victory to burnish their seeding resume after being one of only nine teams with seven Quad 1 victories. Now they are a win away from playing in the semifinals of this tournament for the first time, which would be a bigger boost for the NCAA Tournament.

UP NEXT

Georgia coach Tom Crean has a young group to build with for next season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Boyd and Stephanie Householder/Vernon County Sheriff's Office
Missouri attorney general files numerous charges against operators of Circle of Hope Girls Ranch in Cedar County
Greenfield, Mo. doctor dies from COVID-19.
Greenfield, Mo. community mourns the loss of doctor to COVID-19
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying a woman hit and killed on I-44
A round of moderate to heavy rain is forecast Friday.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain Sticks Around Through the Weekend
Keon Miller Courtesy: Rolla Police Department
Student is accused of bringing a loaded gun to the junior high school in Rolla, Mo.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a shot against the San Jose Sharks during...
Blues lock up Binnington with six-year, $36 million contract
The Missouri State High School Activities Association is enforcing those CDC guidelines.
MSHSAA State Championships take precautions, requiring masks for fans
Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates a touchdown pass with Eric Fisher (72) and...
Chiefs cut starting OTs Fisher, Schwartz to save cap space
FILE - Arkansas guard Moses Moody (5) is congratulated as he walks to the bench during the...
AP writers name Arkansas’ Moses Moody SEC Newcomer of the Year