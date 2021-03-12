MSHSAA State Championships take precautions, requiring masks for fans

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - State high school wrestling and basketball tournaments are in full swing. People showing up to root for their favorite teams and athletes are required to wear a mask.

The Missouri State High School Activities Association is enforcing those CDC guidelines. If fans refuse to wear a mask or spread out while inside the arena, officials will pause the contest until people start following the rules designed for their safety.

“We have made some accommodations to, hopefully, help slow the spread and not cause a wide super spreader event,” said Jason West, MSHSAA communications director.

That includes closing concessions so there will be no eating or drinking in the stands. Organizers have also blocked off rows of seats to social distance. And of course, JQH Arena is requiring face masks.

“There’s really no reason to not be wearing a mask. We also have reduced capacity both here at JQH and Hammons Student Center. As long as everyone is able to follow those requirements, we should be able to have a nice event,” said West.

If fans do not follow those rules, the games will be paused. If someone still refuses, they’ll be asked to leave. Officials did pause the Class 1 wrestling tournament briefly when the crowd ignored the safety guidelines.

”We don’t anticipate there being any problems. We do expect adults to be adults and be able to follow the requirements in order to have the game,” said West.

Some fans think masks shouldn’t be required.

“I think it’s awful. I think the masks need to go. You can not breathe. I mean, it’s hot,” said Tammie Thummel.

Thummel says it’s hard to cheer on their team.

”Especially at a game like this, when you want to yell and cheer you cant. The kids cant hear you. Those kids need that motivation.”

The MSHSAA State Basketball Tournament is taking place all weekend. Games began at 1 p.m. Thursday. No basketball games have been paused so far.

