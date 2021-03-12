Advertisement

National Audio Company in Springfield sees sales rise for cassette tapes

Springfield business produces 95% of cassette tapes in the western hemisphere.
Springfield business produces 95% of cassette tapes in the western hemisphere.(KY3)
By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Earlier this week, it was announced that Lou Ottens, the inventor of cassette tapes, died at 94.

His invention impacted many people, but it also has deep roots here in Springfield.

“In 1963, I had never heard of the audio cassette, but I did hear about it in 1968 or 69. My father and I started this company in 1968 to supply recording media to radio and television stations,” said National Audio Company President Steve Stepp.

Fast forward to 2021, that same company with only 30 employees would produce 95% of cassette tapes in the western hemisphere.

“Now it has come full circle to the point that all the major-record labels have all gone back to cassette and vinyl. They still do CDs, but that is rapidly declining. Last year, for the very first time since the introduction of the audio CD, cassettes outsold music CDs in the commercial market,” said Stepp.

National Audio Company has recently seen a comeback in the cassette tape business. Major production companies and artists are using this small local business to deliver product to their audience.

“Now we’re doing all the work for Disney and Sony and RCA and Capitol. We have most of the equipment they had in their hay days here in this building,” said Stepp.

The manufacturing equipment is over 50 years old and is repaired in-house. As the National Audio Company continues to see sales rise, a new generation will be able to enjoy music on these classic cassettes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
Zachary Dunbar.
Man charged in Springfield homicide investigation from late-February
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Pandemic hasn’t been as bad as expected to Missouri finances
A standoff involving law enforcement and a male suspect is underway at the Port Holiday condos...
Standoff underway in Kimberling City; suspect holding roommate hostage, investigators say