Advertisement

Netflix testing way to crack down on account sharing

The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your...
The company's terms of service say accounts 'may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.'(Source: Netflix/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you share your Netflix account with other people, listen up.

The company’s terms of service say accounts “may not be shared with individuals beyond your household.”

The streaming giant is testing a new feature that could crack down on password sharing.

The way it would work is when a user selects their profile on a shared Netflix account, a pop-up will ask them to verify the account with a text or email sent to the account holder.

Users can also choose to verify later, in which case, the pop-up will show up again at an undetermined later date.

If they can’t confirm they’re an authorized user, viewers will be prompted to set up a new account.

The test feature is rolling out to a limited number of users who watch on the Netflix TV app.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another 2-4" of rain could fall in some spots by the end of the weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Not a complete washout this weekend
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio thinks the time has come for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.
NYC Mayor DeBlasio: Cuomo must resign
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks at a vaccination site on Monday, March 8, 2021, in New York.
Multiple members of NY’s congressional delegation say Cuomo should resign
Mega Millions lottery tickets, center, and Power Ball tickets, right, are seen with other...
4 people in Michigan won January $1.05B Mega Millions prize
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’
A woman was caught on camera coughing on an Uber drive before trying to take his phone.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Woman arrested in San Francisco assault on Uber driver