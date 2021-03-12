Nixa woman pleads guilty, sentenced in Dec. 2020 officer-involved shooting in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge has sentenced woman who pleaded guilty to charges from an officer-involved shooting in Springfield in late-December.

Maggie Mae Thrift, 28, of Nixa, previously pleaded not guilty to charges, but changed her plea on Thursday, according to court records.

Thrift has been sentenced to six years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for first-degree tampering and three years for resisting arrest. One charge of armed criminal action has been dismissed. These sentences will run concurrently, so Thrift will spend the next six years in prison.

Thrift was initially taken into custody on Dec. 29, 2020. That morning, police responded to the Fast N’ Friendly in the 500 block of West Chestnut Expressway after an officer identified a stolen car around 5 a.m.

Investigators says, when three officers tried to stop Maggie Thrift from trying to escape from the area, she hit one of the officers with her car. Police then fired shots at her in response. One officer suffered minor injuries in the incident.

Thrift initially escaped custody, despite multiple gunshot wounds. Officers later found her on Commercial Street. Investigators say the gunshot wounds were not life-threatening. Thrift had been wanted on several warrants.

