Advertisement

Pandemic hasn’t been as bad as expected to Missouri finances

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A year ago, Gov. Mike Parson and other state leaders were bracing for the worst, acknowledging that the coronavirus pandemic could devastate Missouri’s finances.

The pandemic has really hurt the state economy and cost thousands of people their lives or livelihoods, but the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the impact has been so much less damaging than expected that Parson freed up the last chunk of money he had cut from the budget in preparation for tough financial times. Unemployment is at 5.7%, which is far better than many imagined, and the state has been helped by $3.8 million in federal stimulus money.

Parson has drawn criticism for his hands-off approach to the pandemic, but argues that it worked.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lawrence County Sheriff's Office
Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office identifies woman hit and killed on I-44
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon
Springfield police say two women may have seen a downtown shooting that killed a man.
CRIME STOPPERS: Springfield police want to identify two women seen near a deadly downtown shooting
Another soggy day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Heavy Flooding Rain Again Tonight
Family moved in January. Belongings have not arrived.
On Your Side Investigation: Veteran’s family moves to the Ozarks, $14,000 spent and stuff isn’t here

Latest News

SGCHD, Jordan Valley Community Health Center open vaccine opportunities for Phase 1B, Tier 3 next week
It's raising concerns for religious groups not only here in Springfield but across the country.
Springfield-Greene County Health Department partners with Jordan Valley Community Clinic for next tier of COVID-19 vaccinations
Vaccine
Conflict grows between US and allies over vaccine supply
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden aims for quicker shots, ‘independence from this virus’