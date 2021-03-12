Plumbers work to catch up after February cold snap in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Waiting to schedule a plumber? You’re not alone.

Plumbers in the Springfield area say they are working to catch up from all the work the recent cold snap brought them.

At All Klear, All Hours Plumbing Heating and Cooling, plumbers cannot keep up with the work. The cold snap a few weeks ago brought so many frozen pipes, they have been working to repair those. The company says its plumbers worked 12 to 14-hour days for about two full weeks. They say customers who had never seen frozen pipes were finding them. And water lines froze even underground during the extreme cold.

Plumbers prioritized jobs, leaving some waiting. They say they can usually get to customers who call the very same day. But lately, customers have waited four or five days.

The cold snap caused a problem with materials. Companies make the resin in PVC pipe in Texas, where factories shut down during the cold snap. And the pandemic kept the manufacturers delayed. Supply and demand drove up the price of PVC, as well as water heaters, for similar reasons.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.