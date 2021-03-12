REPORTS: Chiefs to restructure Mahomes’ contract for salary cap relief

KANSAS CITY Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs are working to restructure the contract of Patrick Mahomes, a move expected to offer millions of dollars in salary cap relief.

The pending contract decision would save Kansas City around $17 million against the salary cap, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs are expected to convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

Patrick Mahomes pending contract restructure that will save the Chiefs about $17 million against the cap will allow KC to do some free-agent shopping.... https://t.co/py1pVGCxVm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The NFL informed teams Wednesday morning that the 2021 salary camp would be set at $182.5 million. Teams are required to get below the cap by the time the new league year starts on March 17.

According to salary-cap website Over the Cap, the Chiefs currently project to be around $4 million over the cap if the contract is restructured as planned. Kansas City recently released two starting offensive tackles, former No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher and veteran Mitchell Schwartz, for some cap relief.

Mahomes originally signed a 10-year contract last July worth more than $500 million.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.