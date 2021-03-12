Advertisement

REPORTS: Chiefs to restructure Mahomes’ contract for salary cap relief

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles up field during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021, in Kansas City. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)(Reed Hoffmann | AP)
By Joey Schneider
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY Mo. (KY3) - The Kansas City Chiefs are working to restructure the contract of Patrick Mahomes, a move expected to offer millions of dollars in salary cap relief.

The pending contract decision would save Kansas City around $17 million against the salary cap, according to reports from ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The Chiefs are expected to convert Mahomes’ $21.7 million roster bonus into a signing bonus.

The NFL informed teams Wednesday morning that the 2021 salary camp would be set at $182.5 million. Teams are required to get below the cap by the time the new league year starts on March 17.

According to salary-cap website Over the Cap, the Chiefs currently project to be around $4 million over the cap if the contract is restructured as planned. Kansas City recently released two starting offensive tackles, former No. 1 overall draft pick Eric Fisher and veteran Mitchell Schwartz, for some cap relief.

Mahomes originally signed a 10-year contract last July worth more than $500 million.

