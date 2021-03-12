Several fire departments respond to a truck fire west of Springfield, Mo.
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A mutual aid response Friday morning to a truck fire west of Springfield.
The Brookline Fire Protection District got the first call to the 6200 block of State Highway 266 just after 5:00 a.m. Fire departments from Battlefield, Republic and Willard were called to help fight the fire.
The fire threatened a nearby building.
This is a breaking news story, we’ll have updates throughout the morning.
